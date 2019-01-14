‘Avengers’ Star Mark Ruffalo Reminds Marvel Fans of Hulk’s Most Iconic Line

Avengers star Mark Ruffalo co-opted a popular meme format to remind Marvel fans of Bruce Banner’s most iconic line.

___ ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ Banner’s most iconic line: pic.twitter.com/kCZSw238hE — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 13, 2019

“That’s my secret, Cap,” Banner tells Captain America (Chris Evans) in 2012’s The Avengers, “I’m always angry.” Banner then shifts into the green-skinned Hulk at will, using his powerful fist to halt an invading alien ship in its tracks.

Ruffalo next returns as the cursed scientist in Avengers: Endgame, the Avengers: Infinity War sequel whose closely guarded title famously saw Ruffalo “fired” by directors Anthony and Joe Russo in recent months when the star “leaked” spoilers in a flurry of censored bleeps on The Tonight Show.

The star — who once accidentally live-streamed portions of Thor: Ragnarok when attending its Hollywood premiere, months after he let slip “everybody dies” when discussing Infinity War with Good Morning America the year before its release — is famously loose-lipped, reinforcing the Russos’ decision to mostly keep even its biggest stars in the dark.

“It is very difficult when your job is to sort of personalize these stories, personalize these characters, and sort of bring all your creative, collaborative energy to a process that lasts many, many months — sometimes more than a year — it’s a big part of your life,” Anthony Russo said in December when appearing at an Infinity War screening and Q&A.

“So it’s very hard not to talk about this stuff, because you live with it for so long and you live with it so deeply. We have developed a process where you take pressure off of people by letting them know less. It’s less responsibility they have to edit themselves, so we’ve developed an elaborate process by which we try to only let people know what they absolutely need to know. And it makes a little bit easier for them to edit themselves.”

Endgame is expected to complete for Hulk a multi-movie arc started in Ragnarok, acting as a throughline between Infinity War and the next Avengers. It is not yet known what Ruffalo’s Marvel Studios future holds after the star’s contract expires with Endgame, out April 26.