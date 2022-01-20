The Avengers Face Down The Scariest Green Goblin To Date

The Avengers might not have reformed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as of yet, thanks in part to the devastating events of Avengers: Endgame, but the Green Goblin recently returned to the silver screen thanks in part to Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw Willem Dafoe reprising the role of Norman Osborn. However, Marvel Comics has seen the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes running into the most twisted version of the Green Goblin to date, with an alternate take on Norman Osborn storming their universe alongside a new Masters of Evil and sporting the name, Ghost Goblin.

While not a lot has been revealed about this new Goblin’s origins, it seems that Norman Osborn has found himself the recipient of the Spirit of Vengeance, aka the power of the Ghost Rider. Still using a goblin glider as his preferred method of transportation, Norman now has replaced his pumpkin bombs with screaming skulls that he apparently forges from the victims that he murders. Throughout the latest issue of Marvel’s Avengers, Avengers #52, we see a Goblin with a flaming green skull who primarily battles against Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, while also touting the fact that he’s killed a number of alternate versions of the Avenger across the mutliverse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Norman isn’t the only alternate version of a villain that fills out these new ranks of the Masters of Evil, with Red Skull sporting a Venom makeover thanks to being bonded with a symbiote, a Wolverine that has so much adamantium in his skeleton that it’s protruding from his eyes, a child-like version of Thanos, and a Dr. Doom that is pretty close to the original version from the main 616 universe. Needless to say, the Avengers are pushed to the wall with these new villains that spawned from alternate realities.

The main Norman Osborn in the 616 comic book universe, for those who might be interested in his current status, has gone through quite the change as a result of Nick Spencer’s recent run on the Amazing Spider-Man comic. Being shown the error of his ways by the villainous Sin-Eater, Norman is now a force for good who is lamenting the evil that he caused both in the Green Goblin suit and out of it. Considering his past, we would imagine it will only be a matter of time before the Norman Osborn we know once again hops aboard a goblin glider.

What do you think of this terrifying new Ghost Goblin? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Avengers.