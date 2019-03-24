‘Avengers’ Meme Imagines Bruce Banner’s Perfect Reaction to the Fox Deal

The Fox/Disney merger finally happened this week and the Internet has plenty to say about it. From promoting Anastasia to a Disney princess to the fate of the X-Men, there are countless jokes as well as serious inquires floating around. While the X-Men films and the Marvel Cinematic Universe are typically separate, there is one character who has managed to cross the aisle: Quicksilver. It is unclear if Evan Peters or Aaron Taylor-Johnson will suit up as heroes again (Taylor-Johnson’s character died in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but we will see Peters at least one more time in Dark Phoenix), but that’s not stopping the folks on Reddit from having a little fun. Shared to /r/MarvelStudios, a subreddit “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU,” this meme shows Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo)’s reaction to the merger.

“There’s a Quicksilver and a Quicksilver?,” Bruce asks. This, of course, is a reference to his line in Avengers: Infinity War. “There’s an Ant-Man and a Spider-Man?,” he says in the movie.

Many fans were quick to comment on the meme, some adding their own theories about what’s to come.

“I got a feeling Fox’s Quicksilver aint making it out of the last film alive,” u/neoblackdragon wrote.

“I hope they continue doing the slow motion scenes. We have nothing that shows how fast our characters are in the MCU,” u/lost_iscolated added.

“Wild idea: the Dark Phoenix movie ends in Jean accidentally destroying the universe. No one makes it out alive, no messy questions about keeping the same actors,” u/Danishroyalty suggested.

“Maybe when Tony unsnaps the universe he adds mutants to the universe,” u/thereforeyexist replied.

While the fate of Quicksilver and all the X-Men are in question, Disney did release a statement about the merger soon after it was complete.

“This is an extraordinary and historic moment for us — one that will create significant long-term value for our company and our shareholders,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for The Walt Disney Company said in the statement. “Combining Disney’s and 21st Century Fox’s wealth of creative content and proven talent creates the preeminent global entertainment company, well positioned to lead in an incredibly dynamic and transformative era.”

You can read the full statement here.

What do you think will happen to Quicksilver and the X-Men now that the merger is complete? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, and Dark Phoenix on June 7th.

