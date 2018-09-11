Dialogue Analysis From ‘Avengers’ Movies Reveals That Iron Man Talks a Lot

Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) has had a major role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it looks like that extends to dialogue as well.

Reddit user @reddit_user_1948 recently analyzed the MCU’s Avengers-related movies, to figure out how many lines of dialogue each of the six original team members speak in each film. The chart, which you can check out below, reveals that Iron Man speaks the most, compared to his teammates.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As @reddit_user_1948 explains in the comments, the data was compiled by keeping track of “each time a character speaks,” ranging from a small monologue to a one-word response. They also counted one exchange as two separate lines in certain instances, such as “if one character speaks then something happens for a few moments and then he/she speaks again.”

While the data isn’t necessarily official, it does track pretty well, both when you consider Tony Stark’s larger-than-life personality and the role he has played in each of the four films. But you have to admit that the data is a bit of a surprise in some ways, especially in the fact Tony talks more in Captain America: Civil War than the very character the film was named after.

There’s no telling exactly what this data will look like with the release of Avengers 4, seeing as details about the film largely remain a mystery. However, it sounds like the recent arc that Tony has been on is only expected to evolve further.

“The character started as a very narcissistic, self-centered character.” Infinity War and Avengers 4 co-director Anthony Russo said in an interview earlier this year. “His arc in the first movie was to just begin to take a step beyond that, and we’ve continued him along that line in his journey that he’s had to the point where at the opening of Infinity War, his personal life is very thick. The stakes of his relationship with Pepper (Potts) are very high now. Also the fact that he’s had this mentor relationship with Peter Parker, it’s as if his personal life is becoming fuller and more important to him than it ever had before. And that’s an interesting counterpoint to his life as Iron Man, and also his life as Iron Man is a potential threat to that personal life as well. What’s happening with Tony Stark in this film is that he’s beginning to feel the tension between those two things, and that’s a difficult conflict for him.”

What do you think of this analysis of the Avengers movies? Are you surprised that Iron Man is the most talkative? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.