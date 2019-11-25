Jack Black Thinks Nacho Libre Should Join Avengers

While promoting Jumanji: The Next Level, Jack Black found himself seated between Karen Gillan an Awkwafina during the film’s press tour in Cabo. The three actors star in the Sony film together but Gillan is a Marvel veteran while Awkwafina has just recently joined the Marvel family for the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. For Black, who stands out in the recent Jumanji films for his hilarious portrayal of a video game avatar being controlled by a teenager, joining the Marvel family might not be all that difficult after he already played the iconic Nacho Libre.

“I don’t have any plans,” Black tells ComicBook.com in the video above when asked if he’ll join a Marvel film. “I mean, I feel like Nacho Libre was kind of a superhero. He wore a costume and fought crime and was a hero of sorts. So, I guess I’ve already scratched that itch, as it were. Unless they want to, ya know, add Nacho to the MCU, you never know. I think he’d be an awesome addition to the Avengers team.” Black was having a laugh with the bit but Nacho might have had the right moves to make Thanos sweat. Who knows?

Meanwhile, Gillan opened up about transitioning from Avengers: Endgame and into Jumanji: The Next Level, which were two very different experiences. “They’re pretty different. I would say, yes, Marvel is all full of spoilers, but Jumanji has some spoilers that I’m not going to give away in this interview,” Gillan said. “So they’re not worlds apart. But for me, I mean, the characters are just so different. I mean, my character in the Marvel movie, she’s just the biggest sadist in the galaxy and sounds like Marilyn Monroe slash Clint Eastwood. And I’m not doing that in this movie, so they’re totally different.”

Black was quick to point out that Gillan did not get a full script for the highly secretive Avengers: Endgame. On Jumanji: The Next Level, Gillan got the whole script. That script must have been full of the right words as the first reactions to the film which came out online were very positive. After seeing the film, I called The Next Level “hilarious” and said it’s “impossible to pick one cast member who stands out above the rest.”

Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters on December 13.