Avengers Reunion Rumored for San Diego Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con is just around the corner and for fans of Avengers: Endgame there are some exciting events taking place at the convention — especially directors Anthony and Joe Russo’s panel taking place Friday, July 19 at 11 a.m. in Hall H. While the panel is set to see the Russo Brothers reflect on the epic Endgame as well as talk about their AGBO Studios, rumors are starting to surface that there could be something of an Avengers reunion at the event as well.

According to Deadline, there’s been some buzz that some form of an Avengers reunion may happen at San Diego Comic-Con. The report suggests that this could happen at either the Russo’s’ panel or at the Marvel panel on Saturday night. Getting the Avengers — at least the “original” ones from Marvel’s The Avengers — together at San Diego Comic-Con would actually be a really fitting moment. Endgame saw the end of the team as fans knows it with Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) sacrificing herself for the Soul Stone, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) sacrificing himself to save the universe, and Captain America (Chris Evans) passing the torch onto Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie). As the team first officially assembled on stage at San Diego Comic-Con 2010, having one last gathering would make for a fitting send off.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, this is all just rumor. Other than schedule, fans aren’t really certain what to expect from not just the Russo’s presentation but from Marvel Studios’ Hall H return as well. It’s expected that Kevin Feige would be on hand to announce the next slate of films for Marvel, hopefully including confirmation of Black Widow, The Eternals, and Shang-Chi. Considering that Disney’s D23 Expo is coming in August and is a likely place for major announcements about the Marvel Studios offerings coming to Disney+, movie updates could very well be a huge component. If that is the case, having the Avengers come together one more time would be a truly epic way to pass the torch.

And speaking of passing the torch, sort of, after a re-release in theaters with additional footage, Endgame has closed the gap between the film and Avatar. Avengers: Endgame is now less than $25 million away from knocking Avatar from the top spot as the top-grossing movie of all time.

“Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office,” said Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios, in a press release when Endgame had the first $1 billion global opening in box office history. “Though Endgame is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world.”

“From the very beginning with Iron Man, all we’ve wanted to do was tell stories that brought these characters to life onscreen the way we’ve experienced them as fans of the comics,” said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. “That we’ve had so many other successes in this journey leading to this unbelievable result with Avengers: Endgame has been almost entirely due to the fans around the world who have supported us through it all. Our directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, and our writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, really brought this story home, and I am also incredibly thankful for our cast and filmmakers from across the MCU and all who’ve worked so hard to make these films the best they can be, including the amazing teams at Marvel Studios and Disney. And of course, without Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, none of this would have been possible.”