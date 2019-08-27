Avengers Star Robert Downey Jr. Says He And Chris Evans Had To Get Off The MCU Bus

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will not have two of Marvel’s icons at the forefront after Avengers: Endgame, two figures who really helped build the universe into the behemoth it is now. That would be Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark and Chris Evans’ Captain America, who both had their stories wrapped up in Endgame. Now the universe charts a new course, and in the new issue of Disney twenty-three magazine, Downey spoke about why it was time for him and Evans to get off this crazy rollercoaster ride that is the MCU.

“We had to get off. We opted to, and knew it was part of the job to get off the bus while it rolled on to other destinations,” Downey said. “There’s something very sobering about it. I’m glad he and I will be there to welcome others as they retire their jerseys.”

Downey isn’t a fan of talking about his legacy, especially when people compare it to his co-stars like Evans and Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo.

“I really don’t need to look any farther than my co-stars. Mark Ruffalo is an activist, Chris Evans is a diehard American and proponent of true democracy,” Downey said. “I don’t really have the gumption, the skill set, the drive, or the humility either of those guys do.”

His legacy in the MCU worthy of celebrating of course, and while you can’t see him in future films, you can relive the Endgame experience with the home video version, and you can check out the bonus content that comes with it below.

