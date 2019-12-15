Saturday Night Live Cast Gets Snapped in Scarlett Johansson’s Avengers-Themed Intro

View this post on Instagram The cast doesn’t feel so good. A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) on Dec 14, 2019 at 9:11pm PST

Scarlett Johansson is hosting SNL tonight and if you thought there would be some sort of Marvel gags to anchor the show, you would be correct. During the opening monologue the Black Widow actress was talking to the Elf on the Shelf when the jolly character disappeared due to a snap from the Infinity Gauntlet. More and more cast members got dusted from a snap before Kenan Thompson comes into frame as Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. It is maddening how quickly this entire segment spiraled. Near the end, it is revealed that Pete Davidson is the one with mystical gauntlet He’s been buying things on eBay and causing half the population to disappear just for sport. it is really hysterical that they managed to just grab the bull by the horns immediately and get right into the Marvel gags. There will likely be a lot more where that came from as the night continues.

The Black Widow actress is hosting for her sixth time and the first time she’s been tabbed as a host since 2017. Tonight’s musical guest is former One Direction-er Niall Horan. He’s been on the show before as a musical guest as one of the members of that group. Right now, Johansson has Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit in theaters and Black Widow‘s trailer premiered earlier this month.

