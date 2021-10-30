Avengers Star Mark Ruffalo Celebrates National Cat Day

Saturdays may be “Caturdays” on the Internet, but cat fans are celebrating their feline friends a day early this week thanks to National Cat Day. The holiday falls on October 29th every year, and this year has seen a lot of love for cats online, including a fun compilation of the best cat moments from The Office. One star to celebrate cats today is Mark Ruffalo, the actor best known for playing Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ruffalo took to Instagram earlier today to show off some adorable photos of one of his furry friends, who we believe to be Biscotti.

“Cats for days, all ways, happy #NationalCatDay,” Ruffalo wrote. You can check out his cute photos below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

An excerpt from the new book, The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealed how Ruffalo consulted with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige about the future of Hulk and revealed he struggled to play the character before Thor: Ragnarok. Feige asked Ruffalo where he wanted to take hulk after Avengers: Age of Ultron. “I knew Banner fairly well, but I still didn’t know the Hulk. He was a mystery to me,” Ruffalo explained. “When we get into Ultron, there’s that scene where Wanda Maximoff puts the juju on him, where he’s berserking. What is he afraid of?,” he asked. “It’s Banner. The only thing in the universe that Hulk is afraid of is Banner.”

Thankfully, Ruffalo’s days with Marvel are far from over. The actor recently made a cameo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which had some fans confused. In Avengers: Endgame, Bruce transforms into Professor Hulk, a combo of himself and the Hulk. However, when he’s seen at the end of Shang-Chi, he’s Bruce again. Whatever the reason for Bruce’s new, old appearance, it’s likely we’ll get an explanation in She-Hulk, which is coming to Disney+ next year. The show will star Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a New York City lawyer whose life is changed after she gets into an accident, leading to her receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. As a result, Jennifer develops her own iteration of Hulk powers. It was also rumored last week that a World War Hulk movie could be in the works.

Happy National Cat Day to cats everywhere!