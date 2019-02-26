‘Avengers’ Star Mark Ruffalo Congratulates ‘Black Panther’ on Oscars Wins

Black Panther may have become the first Marvel Studios movie to win Academy Awards — and done so without most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s usual troupe of actors — but Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk in the franchise, is not feeling left out.

The actor took to social media today to congratulate the Black Panther cast and crew for their success at Hollywood’s biggest night.

In addition to congratulating the Black Panther team as a whole, he singled out production designer Hannah Beachler, who is currently working on another (non-Marvel) movie in which Ruffalo will appear.

Congrats to the #BlackPanther team, especially Hannah Beachler who’s also doing Production Design on the Todd Haynes movie I’m working on now! pic.twitter.com/z2j0RHdatt — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 25, 2019

The detailed and immersive world of Wakanda was rewarded at the Oscars last night, as Black Panther took home three of the six trophies it was nominated for — Original Music Score, Costume Design, and Production Design. It failed to capture Best Picture, Sound Mixing or Sound Editing.

Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed much of the Black Panther cast in Avengers: Infinity War and the forthcoming Avengers: Endgame, also reached out to congratulate their Marvel Studios stablemates, offering “massive applause to Ruth E. Carter, Hannah Beachler and our dear Community pal Ludwig Göransson.”

Göransson began working on Community in 2009, and spun that off into work with Childish Gambino, who appeared on the sitcom under his real name, Donald Glover. Along the way, he also scored the feature film Fruitvale Station, which put director Ryan Coogler on the map. He has collaborated with Coogler on all of his films since, including Creed and Black Panther. Göransson also scored Creed II, even though Coogler did not return to direct that film, opting instead to turn his attention to Black Panther.

The first Marvel Studios film to be helmed by a black director and feature a predominantly black cast, Black Panther went on to be crowned the highest-grossing domestic performer of 2018 with $700 million earned domestically; worldwide, the Wakanda-set blockbuster won $1.3 billion to become the ninth highest-grossing film of all time.

Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, and Winston Duke are next expected to return in Avengers: Endgame, due out April 26. Coogler is now developing a Black Panther 2.

