‘Avengers’ Co-Stars Chris Evans & Mark Ruffalo Are Furious They Didn’t Get to Hang Out as Kids

Mark Ruffalo’s hilarious high school picture is continuing to spark conversation and trolling amongst his Avengers franchise co-stars, and Chris Evans is the latest to get in on the action.

On Halloween, the two actors took to sharing each other’s school photos on Twitter, saying how much they wish they could have spent time with their goofy-looking counterpart during their adolescence.

After Ruffalo’s photo first made the rounds a couple of days ago, Evans posted it to his own Twitter account, along with the message, “It actually makes me furious that I can’t hang out with this kid.”

It actually makes me furious that I can’t hang out with this kid. pic.twitter.com/T5rxtI1vKQ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 30, 2018

Fast-forward to Wednesday when Ruffalo decided to return the favor. He finally got his hands on a couple of school photos from Evans’ youth, and shared them in a very similar fashion.

Ruffalo posted an image of Evans in front of a laser background, and another that shows the wicked part in his long bangs. Both were shared with the same caption Evans used days earlier, “It actually makes me furious that I can’t hang out with this kid.”

It actually makes me furious that I can’t hang out with this kid. pic.twitter.com/4aQ1w11a76 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 31, 2018

Evans then took an opportunity to defend his choice in laser background in the school photo, saying that it was a last-second audible he made on the way to school that day, but that it didn’t exactly help his social standing.

“Clearly I coulda used the friend,” Evans wrote. “Also, I changed the form on the way to school and checked the laser background box instead. Sadly, it didn’t have the effect on my social standing that I had initially presumed.”

Clearly I coulda used the friend. Also, I changed the form on the way to school and checked the laser background box instead. Sadly, it didn’t have the effect on my social standing that I had initially presumed. //t.co/zDFzFpNlhE — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 31, 2018

While the kids that Evans grew up with may not have thought the lasers were cool, the actor’s current Avengers co-star certainly does. Don Cheadle jumped in the conversation to defend Evans’ choice of background, saying that none of those other kids knew what they were missing.

“Lasers are where it’s at,” Cheadle wrote. “Kids are stupid…”

lasers are where it’s at! kids are stupid … //t.co/3PSBg8zbjF — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) October 31, 2018

Hopefully all of the other Avengers follow suit and we are gifted with a whole roster of childhood photos in the days to come.

Ruffalo, Evans, and Cheadle will all appear in Avengers 4, which hits theaters on May 3, 2019.