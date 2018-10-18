Avengers: Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen Discuss Who Wins in a Fight Between Loki and Scarlet Witch

Loki and the Scarlet Witch are two powerful beings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but who would win in a battle between the two?

Avengers: Infinity War stars Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen considered what that fight might look like during a panel at Ace Comic Con in Chicago.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When I was doing my homework about Wanda, I was like, ‘That’s so interesting that the scepter is the thing that makes Wanda Scarlet Witch,’” Hiddleston noted, referring to how Wanda gained her powers as part of Baron Von Strucker’s Hydra experiments with the scepter. “And when we were doing press for I Saw the Light, people would ask us who would win in a fight between Loki and Wanda.”

“And I always said, ‘Me,’” Olsen interjected.

“But it made me think, ‘I wonder who would,’ Hiddleston continued. “You’ve got all of the powers that the mind stone has given you.”

“But she notoriously has a hard time controlling them and emotion is her most powerful tool,” Olsen said.

That led Hiddleston to quote the Scarlet Witch, saying, “I can’t control your fear, only my own.”

“My point is that Scarlet Witch has one of the Infinity Stones almost as part of being and Loki has only ever wielded an Infinity Stone,” Hiddleston continued. “But he is a god.”

It may be too late to actually see this showdown on screen considering how things went for Loki when he went up against Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. But is he really dead?

“Listen… I’ve heard some amazing theories about this. I was in a park in London a couple of weeks ago, and some guys came and said hi, and they asked me the same question,” Hiddleston said. “They said, ‘Hey, listen, we need an answer to this question. All the other times Loki’s died’ — there’s been a few — ‘he stabs with his right hand. And now he’s stabbing with his left hand.’ I was like, ‘That’s incredible attention to detail.’…Your guess is as good as mine.”

Who do you think would win a battle between Loki and the Scarlet Witch? Let us know what you think in the comments section!

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.