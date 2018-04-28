Avengers Get an Unnecessary Censorship Trailer

Avengers: Infinity War may be dominating theaters right now with one of the biggest openings on record, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been giving audiences countless iconic moments in movies for the past decade. Now, in honor of Infinity War, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has taken those moments and given them the “Unnecessary Censorship” treatment.

This latest installment of the “Unnecessary Censorship” treatment takes bits of nearly every previous MCU movie and bleeps or blurs out otherwise innocuous moments in the scenes to make them hilariously wrong. You can check it out in the video above.

Like previous installments, this “Unnecessary Censorship – Avengers Edition” has some standout moments. In a scene from Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the scene where Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) asks Captain America (Chris Evans) where he learned to “steal a car” is made to imply something far different in Nazi Germany thanks to selective bleeping while a clip from Thor: Ragnarok is blurred, implying that Skurge (Karl Urban) is doing something decidedly private and NSFW. The best moment, however, might Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) meeting Captain America for the first time in Avengers. Coulson’s slightly nervous fanboy reaction to meeting his hero takes on a darker, creepier turn with censorship.

The Avengers/MCU take on “Unnecessary Censorship” isn’t the only fun Kimmel had with the MCU. Every episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! was devoted to Infinity War and there was lots of funny Avengers action going around. Kimmel even had the actors appearing on his show draw their respective Marvel characters for charity. Some of them were pretty solid interpretations, while where a little unexpected — Robert Downey Jr.’s real drawing of Iron Man is something that needs to be seen to be believed.

Of course, Kimmel’s censorship was all for fun, just like having the actors draw themselves, but real censorship has come up regarding Infinity War. It was previously reported that the film would be censored for Indonesian audiences with around seven minutes being trimmed from the film and it was something that director Joe Russo said he was shocked to hear about.

“This is a, I can’t imagine what seven minutes they would want to cut out of the movie,” Russo said. “It’s the first we’re hearing of it so we’re a little taken aback, but yes, of course as an artist you don’t want anybody censoring anything or taking anything out of the film. This is a PG-13 movie, it’s not like it’s some radical piece of content so I’m a little shocked.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

