Avengers vs. X-Men Part 2 Kicks off With an Intense Showdown

Marvel fans are on the eve of another battle between the Avengers and X-Men. 2012’s Avengers vs. X-Men was one of the biggest events in Marvel Comics history, pitting the two iconic franchises against each other for the first time. There was never a definitive winner in their first showdown, but that doesn’t mean the sequel will be a repeat of the first. The Avengers and X-Men have recently been on the same side of a couple of recent fights, but their time of peaceful co-existence is about to come to an abrupt end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel released a preview of Avengers #21 by Jed MacKay, Valerio Schiti, Federico Blee, and VC’s Cory Petit. The issue is billed as “Avengers vs. X-Men Round 2” and while we don’t see the two powerhouse teams come to blows, there is a confrontation between their two leaders. Captain Marvel leads the Avengers out of a teleportation portal to The Factory in Merle, Alaska, the current headquarters of the X-Men. Marvel’s Merry Mutants aren’t surprised to see Earth’s Mightiest Heroes at their doorstep, with the entire X-Men team present.

Captain Marvel calls for Cyclops to show himself and come out of hiding. To his credit, Cyclops steps out and tells Captain Marvel that he’s done hiding, with the final page featuring Captain Marvel and Cyclops powering up to deliver the opening salvo in Avengers vs. X-Men Part 2. The big mystery is what has caused the Avengers to go after the X-Men. Is Cyclops being framed for another crime he didn’t commit? Or are Cyclops and the X-Men truly guilty of something?

When will the Avengers and X-Men meet in the MCU?

image credit: marvel comics

Marvel Studios has slowly been introducing the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and according to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, even more are on the way. Deadpool & Wolverine officially brought the Merc With a Mouth and Logan into the MCU, and past projects have revealed characters such as Beast and the concept of mutants. Kevin Feige made a live virtual appearance at the opening of the Disney APAC Showcase, where he revealed X-Men would begin debuting in the next few films, culminating in Secret Wars.

“I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize,” Feige said. “Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men. Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back.”

Feige then brought up Deadpool & Wolverine. “When we first started working on the film for the first time, we wanted to see Wolverine in a yellow costume,” he said. “I had goosebumps on set when he walked out wearing that costume and put on that mask for the first time. I’ve been waiting 25 years to bring that to life.”

A description of Avengers #21 reads, “AVENGERS VS. X-MEN! Jed MacKay pits his Avengers against his X-Men in a story that sows the seeds for some major future developments! Captain Marvel and Cyclops square off! Scarlet Witch and Magneto finally confront their history! And Storm’s loyalties are put to the test…”

A preview of Avengers #21 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, December 4th.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics