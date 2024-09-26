Marvel Quietly Reveals Avengers vs. X-Men (Again) With One Hero in the Middle

A sequel to Avengers vs. X-Men appears to be on the horizon. The original event that pitted Earth's Mightiest Heroes against Marvel's Merry Mutants took place in 2012, as two of Marvel's premier franchise clashed over the Phoenix Force. The Avengers and X-Men have recently worked together to topple the anti-mutant organization Orchis, so you could say they are on good terms at the moment. However, that all looks like it's going to change at the end of the year when the Avengers and X-Men collide once again. And stuck in the middle is the thunder goddess, Storm.

Marvel's December 2024 solicitations include Avengers #21, and as its solicitation and cover reveal, we're getting another Avengers vs. X-Men showdown to close out 2024. Jed MacKay is the current writer of both Avengers and X-Men, making a crossover between each title all the more possible. Marvel teases that the fallout of this Avengers vs. X-Men will have major developments for the Marvel Universe. Valerio Schiti's cover features Captain Marvel slugging Cyclops with a punch, so the two leaders will definitely have a difference of opinions. What is interesting is Storm is shown on the side of the X-Men, even though she recently joined the Avengers to replace Thor, who is taking a leave of absence.

What is Marvel's new Avengers vs. X-Men about?

The solicitation for December's Avengers #21 reads, "AVENGERS VS. X-MEN! Jed MacKay pits his Avengers against his X-Men in a story that sows the seeds for some major future developments! Captain Marvel and Cyclops square off! Scarlet Witch and Magneto finally confront their history! And Storm's loyalties are put to the test..."

It's unknown what will cause the Avengers and X-Men to come to blows, but it usually doesn't take much for superheroes to find themselves at odds. When you have that many egos at play, friction is bound to happen. There's been some cross-pollination between the groups over the years, with characters such as Storm, Wolverine, Sunspot, Cannonball, Rogue, Beast, Scarlet Witch, and Quicksilver fighting on both teams. There's also the Avengers Unity Squad, aka the Uncanny Avengers, who were formed so the Avengers could concentrate on mutant affairs.

Marvel's first X-Men: From the Ashes crossover is a mutant civil war

(Photo: Its X-Men vs. X-Men in "Raid on Graymalkin" - Marvel Comics)

Avengers vs. X-Men isn't the only story that involves some internal conflict. Just as Marvel teases Avengers vs. X-Men 2, the publisher announced "Raid on Graymalkin," a four-issue crossover taking place in Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman's X-Men, and Gail Simone and David Marquez's Uncanny X-Men.

"Raid on Graymalkin" begins in December and features a standoff at Graymalkin Prison, the former home of the Xavier Institute and the place where Charles Xavier is currently being held a prisoner. Professor X must be the mysterious "Prisoner X" that warden Dr. Corina Ellis alluded to in the first issue of Uncanny X-Men. Marvel is teasing Dr. Ellis possessing a secret weapon against the X-Men, and if Professor X is even worth saving after his controversial actions in the Fall of X.

