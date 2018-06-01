‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Passes $1.9 Billion at Worldwide Box Office

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War continues to climb to new heights at the box office.

Avengers: Infinity War‘s global box office total has now surpassed $1.9 billion. The film is currently the fourth-highest grossing movie of all time, having passed Jurassic World at the worldwide box office. Its next targets are the $2 billion mark and Star Wars: The Force Awakens which is currently the third-highest grossing movie ever with $2.068 billion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avengers: Infinity War is the fastest movie to ever reach $1 billion at the worldwide box office. It is the sixth Marvel Studios film to achieve that level of success at the box office. The film is also now the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time.

Avengers: Infinity War broke a record when it opened in Russia and also had a huge opening weekend in China. Here’s a list of some of the other box office records that Avengers: Infinity War has broken so far.

Domestically, Avengers: Infinity War is the second-fastest film to reach $500 million and its domestic box office total now sits at $621 million, with the film expected to reach $625 million and surpass Star Wars: The Last Jedi by the end of the memorial day weekend. Avengers: Infinity War is now one of three Marvel movies that currently stand as the top three movies at the domestic box office this year.

Avengers: Infinity War had the highest-grossing opening weekend of all time at the domestic box office, earning $257.6 million. The film earned $112.5 million in its second weekend at the domestic box office, which is the second-highest second weekend of all time behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $149 million.

Avengers: Infinity War ranked highly in ComicBook.com’s definitive ranking of all 19 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. You can see the complete list here. If you’re wondering about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, here are some of the movies that Avengers 4 is likely to set up.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.