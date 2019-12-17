Guardians of the Galaxy Director Says Baby Groot Would Tear Baby Yoda “Into Pieces”

You better sit down, because it’s about to get really controversial in here. Guardians of the Galaxy helmer James Gunn shared an image Monday afternoon from a holiday party he held with members of The Suicide Squad. It was on that photo a Star Wars fan popped in to ask the filmmaker who he’d think would win in a fight between Baby Groot and Baby Yoda. That’s when Gunn revealed he thought Baby Groot would not only win, but he’d tear Baby Yoda “into pieces.”

“I only know Baby Yoda as a character in memes,” the director said. “He looks just like a baby but Yoda so I imagine Baby Groot would tear him into pieces.”

Oh no, that’s not going to go over well.

Since having a surprise debut in the series premiere of The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda has become a pop culture icon. Even though he’s a character with money written all over him, the team at Lucasfilm chose to not move toys into production to prevent any additional leaks, that way the character would have a bigger impact on fans watching the show for the first time.

“I have to thank Disney and Lucasfilm, because the way the cat usually gets out of the bag with that stuff is merchandising and toy catalogs and things like that,” series creator Jon Favreau previously explained of the character’s success.

He added, “So they really back us up. We really wanted to have it be that you had to watch it yourself, so that every time you watch the show, there are new twists and secrets that come out. That requires a lot of restraint from the people who are footing the bill, saying they’re gonna hold back on certain things so that the public doesn’t know ahead of time. Part of that was holding back on some of the merchandise and holding back on some of the characters.”

The Mandalorian releases its seventh episode Wednesday, December 18th ahead of the opening weekend of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The show’s first season wraps up December 27th. Both Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 are now streaming on Disney+.