This ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Infinity Gauntlet Replica is a Budget Option

You’re looking at the newly unveiled Avengers: Infinity War Infinity Gauntlet MC-004 Previews Exclusive 1:1.5 scale replica statue from Beast Kingdom. Gorgeous isn’t it? In addition to the highly detailed sculpt and paint work, the gauntlet features metallic details and a built-in LED that lights up and dims “at the rhythm of breathing”. There’s also a sculpted meteor display base.

You can add this Infinity Gauntlet statue to your collection for $249.99 with free shipping – the best deal that we’ve seen on it by around $50. That’s not super cheap, but it is in line with the price of many high-end collectibles. However, you may be aware of the fact that this isn’t the only Infinity Gauntlet game in town. We’ve listed the other gauntlets below – compared to the next gauntlet on our list, the Beast Kingdom statue is definitely budget friendly.

Indeed, the undisputed king of Infinity Gauntlet replicas is this spectacular piece from Hot Toys. You can pre-order right here for a whopping $930. That’s officially expensive, but you are getting a masterpiece of craftsmanship that stands approximately 28-inches tall, and comes equipped with an LED light-up function with two lighting modes (which include light-on effect and breathing light effect for the six Infinity Stones), multi-layered metallic painting with weathering effects, and a specially designed custom base with movie logo.

The Hot Toys Infinity Gauntlet is definitely a step up from the Beast Kingdom version, but it still isn’t wearable (we think) and it features a similar LED breathing effect for the Infinity Stones. All-in-all, the Beast Kingdom statue is a nice alternative piece for collecting and display at nearly 1/4th the price.

Next up we have Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist which is, amazingly enough, still available to purchase for the standard $99.99 at the time this post was written. You can grab it here with free shipping (expected to arrive in April). This isn’t the most collectible or the most accurate option on our list, but it is the most fun. The official description reads:

“A Mad Titan. Six Infinity Stones that control the multi-verse. One mission to destroy the galaxy, another to save it. A team of heroes ready for the fight. Whoever wields the Infinity Gauntlet wields the fate of the universe! Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life! With this premium Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends Series, lift up the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine taking control of the galaxy with the notorious gauntlet worn by the supreme being, Thanos. Inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display.”

Finally, we arrive at the Infinity Gauntlet for people that don’t care about collectability as much as they do functioning properly in the morning. You can pre-order the Avengers: Infinity War Infinity Gauntlet mug right here for $21.99 with free shipping. Unlike the other Infinity Gauntlets on this list, the mug version has the ability to give you power when you pair it with coffee.

