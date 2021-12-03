Beloved Marvel Sequel Added to HBO Max

While the Marvel movies of today are best tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there were a number of franchises and standalone films that brought those comic characters to life on the big screen. Among them was the Blade trilogy, which saw Wesley Snipes bringing a now-beloved take on the daywalker. If you’ve been looking for an opportunity to visit or revisit those films, you might be in luck, as Blade II is now available to stream on HBO Max. Initially, the entire trilogy was available to stream on the service in July of 2020, and later on Hulu in October of that year.

Directed by Guillermo del Toro with a script from David S. Goyer, Blade II follows the human-vampire hybrid Blade in his continuing effort to protect humans from vampires, finding himself in a fierce battle against a group of mutant vampires who seek to commit global genocide of both vampire and human races. Blade and his human allies are coerced into joining forces with a special elite group of vampires. In addition to Snipes, the film stars Kris Kristofferson, Ron Perlman, Leonor Varela, Norman Reedus, and Luke Goss.

Blade II arriving on HBO Max comes amid a newfound fervor for Blade, as Mahershala Ali’s character made his debut in the MCU via a surprise voice cameo in Marvel’s Eternals.

“We spoke. The issue of him being cast wasn’t between us, I’m cool with that,” Snipes shared in a recent interview with Yahoo!‘s Kevin Polowy. “I don’t walk around as Blade, so I’m not attached to the character like that. I feel no emotional loss, zero, and I’m happy that he’s being recast and will more than likely do a great job.”

As far as the advice he offered the actor taking over the role, Snipes confirmed, “Make sure you’re in shape, man. Make sure you’re in shape. Try not to get hurt, that’s a biggie. The demands of an action movie is you’ve gotta be an elite athlete. And being well-conditioned to survive and to avoid injury. And enjoy it while it lasts.”

What do you think of Blade II being made available on HBO Max? Will you be checking out the film? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!