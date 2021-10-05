Marvel Fans Are Confused By Blade Release Date Report

Marvel fans woke up to a post from the company’s India Twitter account that said Blade would be releasing next year. Now, people are trying to understand if it was a mistake or an honest to goodness reveal. In the text of the now-deleted post, they wrote, “The universe is getting bigger. Ready or not, here they come.” In the proposed release dates there was Eternals this November, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in March of next year, Thor: Love and Thunder in May 2022, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hitting theaters in July, Blade in October, and The Marvels to round out the slate. Fans have received word on all those other movies being placed in similar positions. But, Blade has Bassam Tariq set as a director and Watchmen writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour is aboard to pen the MCU tale. So, the details are very very scant at this time. Check out the chaos down below:

https://twitter.com/killerhog27/status/1445319032110927873?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In a recent conversation with The Playlist Podcast, the Blade director had this to say, “I didn’t think [‘Blade’] was going to happen, just to be very honest. I’m honored and it’s a privilege, but I’m here in service of Stacy Osei-Kuffour, who is the incredible writer that is writing the film…She’s just a phenomenal presence and a juggernaut in her own right. And for Mahershala [Ali]. For me, it’s really just working in their service….[Marvel] takes big swings, you know?…I can’t say anything about it, but I’m just so excited for what we’re doing.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Do you think we’ll be getting Blade next year? Let us know in the comments!

Simmer down

https://twitter.com/im_ranjan17/status/1445387375769751568?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Mic Drop

https://twitter.com/Pasay20/status/1445412789757960192?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It’s gone!

https://twitter.com/BamericaSZN/status/1445410159933726726?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Or so we think

https://twitter.com/jozayzay/status/1445417279252955138?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

No idea what to think

https://twitter.com/callumj_fox/status/1445298719579062277?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

So many questions

https://twitter.com/norgliostro/status/1445316605718663169?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Some context

https://twitter.com/ThatBmanGuy/status/1445306048563326976?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Just chaos this morning