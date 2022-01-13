Benedict Cumberbatch Reacts to Spider-Man: No Way Home Success and Doctor Strange 2 Teaser

Spider-Man: No Way Home swung into theaters last month, and brought a mind-blowing and record-breaking addition to the world of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. The film also provided a bit of an indication of where the franchise is headed in 2022, with its final post-credits scene being a teaser trailer for the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The upcoming sequel will take Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange into a whole new territory, and it’s safe to say that fans are excited for what the Sam Raimi-helmed film will bring. In a recent interview with Deadline, Cumberbatch broke his silence on the reaction to the trailer, as well as to his role in No Way Home.

“I’m thrilled at the reaction to the teaser trailer at the end of Spider-Man; I’m thrilled at the reaction that film’s been having,” Cumberbatch explained. “I mean, it’s been a bit of a moment, to be honest.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Multiverse of Madness will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo.

“All the time when you’re making those movies are pinch-yourself moments,” Cumberbatch explained to Esquire UK last year. “I’m never over the giddy nature of working opposite Spider-Man. It’s pretty cool.”

“You go into it, and you commit to it and it’s daft,” Cumberbatch said of working on superhero movies. “But it’s also really enjoyable and intoxicating and should be celebrated as well and treated for what it is, which is fun.”

The film is set to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first theatrical release of 2022, after Marvel Studios delayed Multiverse of Madness and the rest of its 2022 film slate late last year.

“It’s production shifts and changes, and because we have so many slots, we can just shift slots,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Variety last year. “All the Marvel slots are the same, we’re just shifting when they’re coming out. And yes, Strange [in the Multiverse of Madness] has moved six weeks, so instead of there being three months between Marvel movies, there will be five months between Marvel movies and I think we can all handle that.”

Are you excited for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently set to be released on May 6th.