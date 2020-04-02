Best Tweets from ComicBook.com’s Quarantine Watch Party of Deadpool

What better way to wind down another hectic week in the world than diving into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with your pals online? ComicBook.com hosted our latest Quarantine Watch Party tonight with a unified viewing of 20th Century Fox’s Deadpool! Host with the most Brandon Davis and some of our other staff members assembled like X-Force with Marvel fans and Comic Book readers around the country, synched-up from afar thanks to nationwide social distancing. We also had a special guest with Deadpool creator himself Rob Liefeld appearing live via video with Davis, offering insight into the character and the film itself. As usual we’ve collected the best reactions and memes from tonight’s Deadpool Quarantine Watch Party below!

Our Quarantine Watch Party events have become a weeknight staple for fans around the country. So far the parties have included joint viewings of Captain America: Civil War, Thor: Ragnarok, Bloodshot, Birds of Prey, and Doctor Strange, all of which created Twitter trends before the movies came to an end. As fans of these movies are missing going to the movies and Comic Con events around the world they are connecting with new friends with similar interests and having a fun, safe time enjoying popular movies.

Check back here for more details on the next events (there are more potentially the works!) and participate in the live-tweeting to see yourself featured on the next roundup!

Get that ice cream Steph

Just Vibes

#QuarantineWatchParty #Deadpool



i love the fact these bad guys are just vibing to this chill song lol — ash misses tony stark & his kids (@sxhlofolina_) March 28, 2020

100% DP

That’s sequence lays out perfectly who and what Deadpool is, for the uninitiated. #QuarantineWatchParty — Carl Lee (@Mr_Carl_Lee) March 28, 2020

I Saw A Tiger

This whole scene looks like something out of a Joey Exotic Video #Deadpool #QuarantineWatchParty #TigerKing Reference. pic.twitter.com/6AcnDicFBK — Kofi Outlaw (@KofiOutlaw) March 28, 2020

Get yourself to TGI Fridays

One of these days, I will find that TGI Friday’s in Jacksonville Wade talks about! @BrandonDavisBD @robertliefeld #QuarantineWatchParty — Casually Cosplaying (@CasualCosplayin) March 28, 2020

Happy International Woman’s Day

I text this gif to my husband every year on International Woman’s Day 😂😂😂 #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/PtOtc29I2M — Shanna 🍍🥥︽✵︽ (@PinaCocoTweets) March 28, 2020

It just went sideways

I’m afraid I can’t do that

When someone suggests splitting the bill but you just can’t reach your wallet #Deadpool #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/VqtrwRA4zw — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 28, 2020

Enjoy your weekend

How I feel going into the second part of this “Shelter-in-Place.” #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/bhAMqsMyrc — Carl Lee (@Mr_Carl_Lee) March 28, 2020

Go ahead and finish your tweet

How I feel like the president is handling COVID-19… #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/ZUTwv84sOW — Carl Lee (@Mr_Carl_Lee) March 28, 2020

Deadpool 2 QWP when