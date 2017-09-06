Beta Ray Bill Makes His Return In The Unworthy Thor #1

There are only a few that that the once mighty Asgardian Thor can rely on these days, and one of them showed up in the debut issue of The Unworthy Thor.

If you haven’t kept up with the hero recently, let’s get you up to speed really quick. During the events of Original Sin, which left a few heroes in its wake, Nick Fury revealed something to Thor that in a whisper, which made Thor unable to lift the mighty Mjolnir.

After those words, he was suddenly unworthy of Mjolnir’s power, and without his hammer, he is not near what he once was. He is still strong and more than capable of holding his own in a fight, but in addition to his power loss, Thor finds himself alone in the galaxy, without the Avengers or the other Gods to fall back on. It’s a rather lonely existence, but in Unworthy Thor #1, a glimmer of hope surfaces.

The Unseen tells a weary Thor about there being “another hammer” in the galaxy, which is currently unaccounted for. For those who read Secret Wars, you’ll know this to be the hammer wielded by the Ultimate universe’s Thor. He along with the rest of his universe is now gone, but the hammer has made its way to this universe and is ripe for the taking. He now just has to find it.

Jason Aaron’s Unworthy Thor begins the journey to find the wayward hammer and the most likely place to find it is in old Asgard. Unfortunately for Thor, Old Asgard is in literal pieces and his newly started search has already hit a dead end. It’s here that an old friend appears out of the ether to offer some help, and his name is Beta Ray Bill.

Beta Ray Bill has always been a fan favorite and is known for his unselfishness. That couldn’t be more the case here, as within a few panels Ray offers to give up one of the most powerful weapons in the universe to Thor after discovering he indeed is no longer in control of Mjolnir. It fits the character, but sequences earlier in the issue lead us to believe he doesn’t end up taking Ray’s offer. Still, you have to admire Ray for offering his hammer in the first place.

Just another reason everyone loves good ole Beta Ray.

The Unworthy Thor #1 is in stores now.