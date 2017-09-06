Big Hero 6 Coming To Disney XD With Original Cast

On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you for Disney XD’s Big Hero 6 television series? If you weren’t pumped for the animated adventure before, then it is time you got yourselves hyped. Today, Disney confirmed that the 2017 series would debut with most of the film’s original voice talent.

That’s right! Fans will be able to revisit San Fransokyo with Big Hero 6‘s original cast. Ryan Potter will reprise his role as Hiro while Scott Adsit returns as Baymax. Alan Tudyk will be back as Alistair Krei, Maya Rudolph returns as Aunt Cass, and Jamie Chung will return as Go Go. In fact, most of Hiro’s squad will be making a comeback as Genesis Rodriguez will play Honey Lemon and David Shaughnessy will cover Heathcliff.

And, of course, Stan Lee himself will play Fred’s dad.

The series is also slated to feature several notable guest stars. Jenifer Lewis (Blackish), Andrew Scott (Sherlock), and Andy Richter are just a few of the scheduled actors who will cameo.

Of course, fans already knew that Big Hero 6 would be making a comeback through the small screen. Disney XD confirmed they were developing the animated series this Spring.

Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, said the series would be part of the Kids Upfront initiative for 2016. The show will be one of 17 new projects planned to debut across Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney XD.

“Our colleagues at Walt Disney Animation Studios have created a brilliant new world, inspired by Marvel, with vivid, unique characters,” Marsh told ComicBook.com. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to further develop these characters into a world class animated series – full of fun, action and the kind of endearing storytelling that only Mark, Bob – and Baymax – can deliver.”

If you are wondering when the series takes place, then you should know it is set immediately after the Big Hero 6 film. The show will follow Hiro and his gang after the 14-year-old begins attending the San Fransokyo Institute of Technology. The superhero squad will showdown with plenty of baddies while Hiro also deals with classroom rivals at school. Apparently, it would be too easy for the science whiz to get along with all his peers, probably because of his prodigal status.

When Disney first announced the series, fans believed many of the film’s cast members would return. After all, most of the actors have a history with Disney. For instance, Chung appears on Once Upon A Time as Mulan. Now, fans have learned that their hopes weren’t in vain.

Currently, Big Hero 6: The Series is in production. The show is set to premiere in 2017.

[H/T] TV Insider