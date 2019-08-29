The Black Knight to Play Big Role in Marvel Comics in 2020

With Game of Thrones now in his rear view, actor Kit Harington is set to take the black for Marvel Studios in 2020. It was revealed earlier this month at Disney’s D23 Expo that Harington had been added to the cast of Marvel’s The Eternals, alongside his on-screen brother from Game of Thrones, Richard Madden. The Emmy-nominated actor will play Dane Whitman, better known as Black Knight, in the upcoming film, and it turns out his take won’t be the only one getting the spotlight in the near future. Marvel has big plans for the return of Black Knight going forward, both in theaters and in comics.

Thursday morning, nearly a week after the news regarding Harington’s casting, Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski took to Twitter to say that Black Knight was going to have a much bigger presence in the comics next year. That timing works out, considering it will give Marvel a chance to generate buzz about the character ahead of his big screen debut in November.

“In an instance of ‘Hey that worked out nicely!’, the Black Knight and his Ebony Blade will be playing a big role in Marvel comics in 2020, starting with his return in Punisher Kill Krew #3 this October,” Cebulski wrote. “And Moon Knight comes back in an awesome and unexpected way this December!!”

While Harington is currently only set to play Black Knight in The Eternals, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige made it clear last week that there will certainly be opportunities for the actor to continue in the role down the road.

“He’s a really amazing actor, and this part came up in the Eternals film that we’re doing,” Feige told Good Morning America at D23 Expo. “We were so happy when he agreed to join, and it is a part that could perhaps grow into something else in the future.”

Marvel Comics launched a Black Knight solo book back in 2015 with Frank Tieri writing, but the series was cancelled after just five issues. The publisher is clearly hoping that the casting of Harington in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will generate more buzz for the character this time around.

Harington will debut as Black Knight in The Eternals on November 6, 2020.