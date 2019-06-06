Black Panther 2 Rumor Claims Michael B. Jordan Will Return

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is entering a bold new era with Phase 4, which will explore the new reality of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame. One of the most highly-anticipated Phase 4 MCU movies is no doubt Black Panther 2, and we’re once again hearing reports that the sequel could be bringing back none other than Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger!

According to report supposedly (but not verified) attributed to Marvel Scooper “Roger Wardell’s” supposed Phase 4 leak report, Black Panther 2 will feature an appearance from Erik Killmonger, who died at the end of the first film. So how could Killmonger show up onscreen in Black Panther 2? Here’s the current rumor (via Independent UK):

“Wardell claims that Jordan’s character won’t be resurrected, but will exist in Wakanda’s “spiritual plane”. He also suggests the film will be politically charged and teases the arrival of the Queen Divine Justice, a princess secretly raised in America by one of T’Challa’s warriors.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard whispers that Michael B. Jordan could be showing up in Black Panther 2; back in January, Angela Bassett and here husband Courtney B. Vance were attending the SAG Awards, where they (may have) dropped the spoiler that Jordan would be returning in the sequel:

“Asked by ET at the Screen Actors Guild Awards if ‘everybody’ is reuniting for the sequel, Bassett answered, ‘I would assume so.’

Added Vance, ‘Yes, just go ahead and say it, yes. Everyone will be there. Just yes, yes.’

On Jordan’s Erik ‘Killmonger’ Stevens, who seemed to have died from wounds sustained in battle with true Wakandan king T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), Bassett said, “[We didn’t technically see him] go into the ocean, no.”

‘Including Michael B., yes,’ Vance added.“

At the time of hearing that quote, we here at Comicbook.com even speculated that Wakanda’s spiritual plane would be the easiest way for Killmonger to appear in the sequel:

“Previously, both T’Challa and Erik communicated with their dead fathers through a ritual visit to the Ancestral Plane. Such a sequence could be used to involve Jordan, if Killmonger wasn’t saved or somehow resurrected.”

After the events of both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Wakanda is going to be the stage for major political upheaval in Black Panther 2. After all, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and his sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) were definitely dusted in Thanos’ Snap, with Romanda’s fate still not definitely answered. Regardless, the two people in direct line for the throne were missing from Wakanda for five years, and the country was forced to move on without them, with Okoye seen in Avengers: Endgame as part Black Widow’s coalition of world/universe protectors. T’Challa may very well have to earn his throne back – including convincing his subjects that his decision to allow outsiders to wage the Battle of Wakanda was anything but a disastrous outcome for the nation.

No doubt, Killmonger would be looking down from the spirit realm laughing at his old nemesis.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters, while Captain Marvel is available for digital download, and hits Blu-ray on June 11th. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd. Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is slated for release in 2021. A Release date for Black Panther 2 has yet to be revealed.