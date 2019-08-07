Marvel Artist Imagines Keanu Reeves as Namor

It’s but a matter of time before Namor swims his way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with many thinking it could come as soon as Black Panther 2. Though it’s far too early for Marvel to begin the casting process, that’s not stopping fans from speculating who they’d like to see in the role, with a growing contingent online gravitating towards John Wick star Keanu Reeves.

The movement has been snowballing enough it’s now caught the attention of Marvel artist Alexander Lozano, who took a stab at turning Reeves into the Submariner and we have to admit, it’s a pretty good look at the possibility.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other reports suggested Reeves would be appearing in The Eternals, though the character didn’t appear on stage at Comic-Con with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige introduced the majority of the cast. That’s not saying the fan-favorite actor won’t being appearing in the MCU anytime soon — after all, Feige himself confirmed with us they talk to the actor for nearly “every film” the studio makes.

“We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Feige laughed. “We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

As of now, should Feige and his team at Marvel ink Reeves, they’ll have to work around the actor’s busy John Wick schedule. Shortly after John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum hit theaters this year, Lionsgate greenlit John Wick: Chapter 4 and Reeves and director Chad Stahelski both admit they have no shortage of ideas for the future of the franchise.

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit,” says Stahelski. “We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”

Who do you think should be playing Namor? Share your thoughts in the comments or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.