Ryan Coogler Hasn’t Started Working on ‘Black Panther 2’ Yet

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were able ot breathe a big sigh of relief when it was announced that Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was returning for Black Panther 2. While Coogler’s return for the sequel was always expected, it was good to get full confirmation; however, there was a question of timing that still needed to be decided. And, as Coogler himself recently revealed that he hasn’t exactly started work on Black Panther 2, yet.

Here’s what Coogler told IndieWire, after receiving his Visionary Award, when asked if he has any piece of the sequel film worked out yet:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I got nothing… I don’t know nothing… It is true, I’m telling you. I don’t know.”

Marvel Studios has put out a release slate for its 2019 – 2022 movies, in which there was a conspicuous-looking date in February 2021 that fans immediately speculated as the window for when Black Panther 2 would be released. When it was reported that Coogler was coming back for Black Panther 2, it was also reported that his schedule would likely be filled with other film projects that would shoot before he returned to Marvel Studios:

“Sources say the plan at this stage is for Coogler to write next year with an eye to start production in either late 2019 or early 2020. Marvel and parent company Disney, however, have not made any official announcements about Marvel’s slate of movies beyond the release of the next Avengers movie in May 2019 and a Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel in July — and plans could shift.”

So when Ryan Coogler says he doesn’t know anything significant about Black Panther 2 yet, he’s probably telling the truth: his head’s not currently in that space, and Marvel probably won’t commit to any plan until Avengers 4 is out, and the real plan for Phase 4 really goes into effect.

In the meantime, Coogler will next re-team with his Black Panther star and frequent collaborator Michael B. Jordan for the true-life drama Wrong Answer, based on the story of a math teacher who altered student test scores to secure school funding; that script is being done by acclaimed author and Black Panther comic book writer, Ta-Nehisi Coates. Coogler is also a producer on two big sequels: Creed II, and LeBron James’ upcoming Space Jam sequel. After that is all cleared, work on Black Panther 2 should begin.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.