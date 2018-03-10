‘Black Panther’ Projected to Win Fourth Box Office Weekend Over ‘A Wrinkle in Time’

It looks like even Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time can’t knock Black Panther off the top of the box office.

A Wrinkle in Time bested Black Panther at the box office on Friday, but can’t seem to keep pace with Marvel’s latest superhero blockbuster throughout the rest of the weekend

A Wrinkle in Time earned $10.2 million in its first day at the box office, including $1.3 in Thursday night previews. The film is now expected to earn $33 million in its opening weekend, though a particularly strong showing during matinee times on Saturday and Sunday could pump those numbers up.

Black Panther, now entering its fourth weekend at the box office, earned $10 million on Friday. The film is set ot earn $40 million over the weekend. Worldwide, Black Panther has earned more than $1 billion in just 26 days.

Black Panther is currently the second-highest grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe movie of all time at the domestic box office with $561.1 million, falling behind only Marvel’s The Avengers, which earned $623.4 million. The upcoming Avengers: Infinity War will likely challenge that stance, though former Marvel Comics writer Mark Millar thinks Black Panther will win that race.

“I’m going to make a bold, crazy prediction and you can giggle all you want: But I think Black Panther is going to outgross Avengers: Infinity War,” Millar tweeted. “I can feel it in my BONES.”

Black Panther will become the seventh highest grossing movie at the domestic box office of all time, jumping ahead of The Dark Knight‘s $534.8 million and trailing behind Star Wars: The Last Jedi with $619.2 million for the sixth-place spot.

Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

1. Black Panther

Week Three

Friday: $10 million

Weekend: $41 million

Total: $561.1 million

After the death of his father, T’Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place as king. When a powerful enemy suddenly reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king — and as Black Panther — gets tested when he’s drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people.

Black Panther is directed by Ryan Coogler from a screenplay by Coogler and Joe Robert Cole and stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis

2. A Wrinkle in Time

Opening Weekend

Friday: $10.3 million

Weekend: 32.7 million

Meg Murry and her little brother, Charles Wallace, have been without their scientist father, Mr. Murry, for five years, ever since he discovered a new planet and used the concept known as a tesseract to travel there. Joined by Meg’s classmate Calvin O’Keefe and guided by the three mysterious astral travelers known as Mrs. Whatsit, Mrs. Who and Mrs. Which, the children brave a dangerous journey to a planet that possesses all of the evil in the universe.

A Wrinkle in Time is directed by Ava DuVernay from a screenplay by Jennifer Lee, based on the novel by Madeleine L’Engle. The film stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peña, Storm Reid, Zach Galifianakis, and Chris Pine.

3. The Strangers: Prey at Night

Opening Weekend

Friday: $4 million

Weekend: $10.2 million

Mike and his wife Cindy take their son and daughter on a road trip that becomes their worst nightmare. The family members soon find themselves in a desperate fight for survival when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park that’s mysteriously deserted — until three masked psychopaths show up to satisfy their thirst for blood.

The Strangers: Prey at Night is directed by Johannes Roberts, written by Bryan Bertino and Ben Ketai. and starring Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison and Lewis Pullman. It is a sequel to the 2008 horror film The Strangers.

4. Red Sparrow

Week Two

Friday: $2.3 million

Weekend: $7.9 million

Total: $30.9 million

Prima ballerina Dominika Egorova faces a bleak and uncertain future after she suffers an injury that ends her career. She soon turns to Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service that trains exceptional young people to use their minds and bodies as weapons. Egorova emerges as the most dangerous Sparrow after completing the sadistic training process. As she comes to terms with her new abilities, Dominika meets a CIA agent who tries to convince her that he is the only person she can trust.

Red Sparrow is directed by Francis Lawrence and written by Justin Haythe, based on the 2013 novel by Jason Matthews. Red Sparrow stars an ensemble cast made up of Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker, and Jeremy Irons.

5. Game Night

Week Three

Friday: $2.1 million

Weekend: $7.7 million

Total: $44.8 million

Max and Annie’s weekly game night gets kicked up a notch when Max’s brother Brooks arranges a murder mystery party — complete with fake thugs and federal agents. So when Brooks gets kidnapped, it’s all supposed to be part of the game. As the competitors set out to solve the case, they start to learn that neither the game nor Brooks are what they seem to be. The friends soon find themselves in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn over the course of one chaotic night.

Game Night stars Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

6. Peter Rabbit

Week Five

Friday: $1.4 million

Weekend: $6.5 million

Total: $93.1 million

Peter Rabbit and his three sisters — Flopsy, Mopsy and Cotton-Tail — enjoy spending their days in Mr. McGregor’s vegetable garden. When one of McGregor’s relatives suddenly moves in, he’s less than thrilled to discover a family of rabbits in his new home. A battle of wills soon breaks out as the new owner hatches scheme after scheme to get rid of Peter — a resourceful rabbit who proves to be a worthy and wily opponent.

Based on the stories by Beatrix Potter, Peter Rabbit stars Domhnall Gleeson, Rose Byrne, and Sam Neill with the voices of James Corden, Daisy Ridley, Margot Robbie, and Elizabeth Debicki.

7. Death Wish

Week Two

Friday: $1.7 million

Weekend: $6 million

Total: $23.3 million

Dr. Paul Kersey is a surgeon who often sees the consequences of the city’s violence in the emergency room. When home intruders brutally attack his wife and young daughter, Kersey becomes obsessed with delivering vigilante justice to the perpetrators. As the anonymous slayings grab the media’s attention, the public begins to wonder if the deadly avenger is a guardian angel — or the Grim Reaper itself.

Directed by Eli Roth and written by Joe Carnahan, Death Wish is a remake of the 1974 Charles Bronson move. The film stars Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Dean Norris, and Kimberly Elise

8. Annihilation

Week Two

Friday: $870,00

Weekend: $3.2 million

Total: $26.1 million

Lena, a biologist and former soldier, joins a mission to uncover what happened to her husband inside Area X – a sinister and mysterious phenomenon that is expanding across the American coastline. Once inside, the expedition discovers a world of mutated landscape and creatures, as dangerous as it is beautiful, that threatens both their lives and their sanity.

From visionary writer and director Alex Garland (Ex Machina, 28 Days Later) and based on the acclaimed best-selling Southern Reach Trilogy by Jeff VanderMeer, Annihilation stars Natalie Portman, Oscar Isaac, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tessa Thompson, Gina Rodriguez and Tuva Novotny.

9. The Hurricane Heist

Opening Weekend

Friday: $950,000

Weekend: $3 million

The rural town of New Hope, Ala., has a pair of super-sized problems heading its way: There’s a hurricane bearing down on the Gulf coastline, and there’s a team of 30 well-armed mercenaries intent on looting the local treasury facility.

The Hurricane Heist is directed by Rob Cohen and written by Jeff Dixon and Scott Windhauser. The film stars Toby Kebbell, Maggie Grace, Ryan Kwanten, Melissa Bolona and Ralph Ineson.

10. Gringo

Opening Weekend

Friday: $983,000

Weekend: $2.8 million

Mild-mannered U.S. businessman Harold Soyinka finds himself at the mercy of backstabbing colleagues, local drug lords and a black ops mercenary after traveling to Mexico. Crossing the line from law-abiding citizen to wanted criminal, Harold fights to survive an increasingly dangerous situation that raises the question — is he out of his depth or two steps ahead?

Gringo is directed by Nash Edgerton and written by Anthony Tambakis and Matthew Stone. The film stars David Oyelowo, Charlize Theron, Joel Edgerton, Amanda Seyfried, Thandie Newton and Sharlto Copley.