‘Black Panther: The Album’ Headed for Number 1 on Billboard Chart

King T’Challa is ruling over much more than just the box office.

Black Panther is preparing to dominate its upcoming opening weekend at the U.S. box office, eyeing a $170 million plus theatrical debut. As if that wasn’t enough, the film is also set to conquer the Billboard Top 100.

Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar produced and curated the highly-talked about soundtrack for the film, Black Panther: The Album. According to EW, the soundtrack is on its way to the top of the Billboard charts, expected to debut as the number one album of the week, selling more than 100,000 units.

If the projections keep up, and Black Panther does debut atop the Billboard charts, it will be the second movie soundtrack in 2018 to do so, following the success of The Greatest Showman.

Even before Black Panther: The Album was announced, some of the songs were featured in the film’s trailers. Most notably, a track titled “Opps,” performed by Lamar, Vince Staples, and Yugen Blakrok, popped up in multiple promos, causing fans to ask about where the music had come from.

The album consists of 16 original tracks from some of today’s biggest names in rap and hip-hop. Alongside Lamar and Staples, Khalid, Schoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, The Weeknd, SZA, Travis Scott, and many more have featured appearances in Black Panther: The Album.

“All the Stars,” performed by Lamar and SZA, was the first single released from the album and remains the only track to have an official music video. It was followed by “King’s Dead” from Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, and James Blake, and “Pray for Me” by Lamar and The Weeknd.

Written and directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan, Letitia Wright, Andy Serkis, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Martin Freeman, and Forest Whitaker.

Black Panther hits theaters on February 16.