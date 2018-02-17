‘Black Panther’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Film Ever at 33 AMC Theaters Locations

Black Panther is making history at AMC theaters.

The national theater chain reports that the film is now the top-grossing film of all time at 33 of the chain’s theaters. That means that Black Panther took in more money in early Thursday screenings and on Friday alone than other films have made in an entire weekend at those 33 theaters.

AMC did not name specific theaters or put a dollar amount to that claim, but the company did not that AMC Southlake 24 in Atlanta had a record 83 showings of the film on Friday.

Black Panther is opening 4,020 location in North America and is expected to earn upward of $210 million over the four-day weekend. The film was at first project for an opening weekend gross of $100-120 million, but the film’s record-setting $25.2 million made on Thursday led to increased projections. After coming in with a Friday total of $76 million, those projections have rose once again.

Black Panther‘s $76 million Friday is the eighth-highest opening day in box office history. It is also the third largest opening day ever for a Marvel Studios film.

Black Panther is on pace to break the $152 million Presidents Day record set by Deadpool in 2016.

Black Panther has also done well in overseas markets, earning $80 million since screenings began on Tuesday in the United Kingdom, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and other major markets.

Black Panther was made with a $200 million budget and is the first Marvel movie since The Avengers to receive an A+ CinemaScore.

Black Panther currently has an 85.43 ComicBook.com Composite Score, which is the sixth-highest ComicBook.com Composite Score for a comic book movie. Black Panther also has a 4.41 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating, making it the second highest rated comic book movie ever among ComicBook.com Users.

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

[H/T] The Hollywood Reporter