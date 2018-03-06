‘Black Panther’ Blu-Ray Best Buy Steelbook and Target Retailer Exclusive Revealed

Black Panther is still impressing in the theaters, but stores are already showing off their exclusive editions of the fan favorite for later this year.

That includes a new Steelbook exclusive edition from Best Buy. It features 2 portraits of Black Panther on either side of the steelbook but also features a large image the rest of the cast on the inside. Both are lovely, and you can pre-order it now for $34.99.

If you want something a bit different you can snag Target‘s exclusive Black Panther edition, which features a different cover and an exclusive art book. The image shows off the gorgeous debut of Wakanda from the film, and you can pre-order it now for $24.99.

No special features have been revealed yet, nor has the release date for either edition, but we’ll keep you posted.

In the meantime, you can still catch Black Panther in the theater, and it has already pulled in quite a haul after just 2 and a half weeks. The film has already amassed $501 million domestically, with another $398 million internationally. That’s resulted in an $899 million worldwide total, though it should pass $900 million any day now. It seems destined for the $1 billion club and has already overtaken every Marvel Studios film domestically except for Marvel’s The Avengers, which sits at a lofty $623 million.

It’s unknown whether or not it can catch that, but regardless the film has put on an impressive run.

You can find the official description of Black Panther below.

“Following the death of his father, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) is crowned the king of Wakanda, a technologically advanced country in Africa that has hidden itself away from the rest of the world. T’Challa is charged with defending the nation in his guise as the costumed superhero known as Black Panther, but his reign is challenged by a Wakanda dissident named Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), who wants to sell the country’s natural resources to fund an uprising. Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis co-star. Directed by Ryan Coogler.”

Black Panther hits Digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD later this year, and is in theaters now.

