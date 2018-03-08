‘Black Panther’ Projected for $60 Million Opening in China

Marvel Studios’ latest film has already achieved major success at the box office, and it has yet to open in the second-largest market in the world.

When Black Panther premieres in theaters in the People’s Republic of China, analysts predict it will make between $50 million and $60 million on its opening weekend, potentially bowing out between $100 million to $120 million, according to a report from Deadline.

That figure will easily put the movie past the $1 billion mark, making Black Panther the fifth film from Marvel Studios to reach such a milestone, after The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3, and Captain America: Civil War.

The film has already performed beyond expectations in international markets, and is tracking well in the Middle Kingdom.

It has outsold advance ticket figures for Spider-Man: Homecoming by 30 percent. That movie made $71 million before closing its theatrical run in China.

Based on current estimates, the film is likely to pass the $1 billion mark before the weekend is through; it currently sits at $512.6 million domestically and $408.7 million overseas for a combined total of $921.3 million world wide.

The promotional window for Black Panther’s premiere in the country came during Chinese New Year, so the cast did not hype of the movie’s opening as they did in other markets. Regardless, there seems to be a buzz around the film.

Black Panther has already smashed previous estimates for the domestic market, and it has become the ninth highest grossing film of all-time stateside.

The film is currently about to enter its fourth weekend at the box office, sitting at number one for the previous three weeks.

Black Panther’s worldwide total is now $921.3 million, and has already surpassed the lifetime totals of Thor: Ragnarok ($854 million), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($864 million), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($874 million), Spider-Man: Homecoming ($880 million) and Spider-Man 3 ($891 million).

Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.