‘Black Panther’ Passes ‘Jurassic World’ at Domestic Box Office, Conquers ‘Frozen’ Globally

Nearly two months after it was released into theaters, Marvel’s Black Panther continues to break records, taking its place alongside some of the biggest box office juggernauts of all time.

According to a new report from Deadline, Black Panther has now earned $1.279 billion at the worldwide box office, with $652.5 million of that total coming in North America.

These numbers have lifted Marvel’s latest above some other historic box office runs. Black Panther has now passed Jurassic World domestically, becoming the fourth biggest movie of all time in the states. Only Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avatar, and Titanic have had bigger hauls in North America throughout their theatrical runs. With Titanic‘s total sitting at just over $659 million, it’s likely Black Panther will end its run at the #3 spot on the domestic list.

In addition to its stateside dominance, Black Panther has now risen into the top 10 biggest films at the global box office, passing Disney’s 2013 animated hit, Frozen.

Avatar remains at the top spot on the global box office rankings, having earned a massive $2.788 billion throughout its entire run. The only other two films to cross the $2 billion mark are Titanic and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Jurassic World, Marvel’s The Avengers, Furious 7, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi make up the rest of the top 10 list.

Black Panther has been smashing records, as well as expectations, since arriving in theaters on February 16. The Ryan Coogler directed film debuted to a massive $202 million in its opening weekend, and went on to win four consecutive weekends at the box office after its initial released. No film has accomplished that since Star Wars: The Force Awakens was released in December 2015.

In addition to the United States, Black Panther has dominated China with a total of $104.5 million. The other top international markets for the film are the United Kingdom ($65.2 million), South Korea ($42.8 million), Brazil ($35.4 million), and France ($31.1 million).

While Black Panther‘s solo movie may not be in theaters for too much longer, the titular character, as well as the nation of Wakanda, will be featured on the big screen once again at the end of the month. Chadwick Boseman’s hero returns to join the Avengers in the fight against Thanos in Infinity War, where a major battle is set to take place in the plains of Wakanda.

Avengers: Infinity War will be released in theaters around the world on April 27, one week earlier than its original release date of May 4.

