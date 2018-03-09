‘Black Panther’ Projected to Win Fourth Straight Weekend at Box Office

Black Panther is edging ever-closer to the vaunted billion-dollar mark at the box office – a line it may actually be able to cross in the next few days. As ow writing this, Black Panther is projected to win the box for a fourth week in a row!

According to Box Office Pro, Black Panther is projected to win the weekend with a $39M domestic box office haul. If projections hold true, Black Panther will have earned a whopping $560M (give or take) at the domestic box office in a month of release. The film is also expected to add a substantial sum in international box office earnings, as well. That billion dollar mark is getting closer and closer…

Videos by ComicBook.com

The big question mark in all that forecast, however, is Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time, which is also opening this week. That film has seen a decidedly mixed wave of first reviews, but is also another big blockbuster movie touting diversity as a big selling point, and could conceivably be another big crossover hit. Right now, the projections for A Wrinkle in Time’s opening sit at about $33M, but if there is unexpected surge in attendance, it could change projections dramatically. There’s a definite argument to be made for why the same demographic that would see Black Panther as a “cultural milestone” event film, would also turn out for A Wrinkle in Time. Then again, the incredibly wide gap in subject matter between each film could mean that there’s not that much overlap at all.

At this point, Black Panther is writing its own history as a Marvel Cinematic Universe milestone – and its cultural impact will be felt for years to come. We look forward to seeing how long this victory lap can last – how about you? Let us know your thoughts on Black Panther in the comments section!

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8th, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3rd, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.