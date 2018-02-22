‘Black Panther’ Has Best Tuesday Box Office Ever for A Marvel Studios Movie

The latest film from Marvel Studios is riding the momentum of its massive opening weekend, breaking yet another record at the domestic box office for Tuesday ticket sales.

Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther just had the best Tuesday of any other Marvel Studios movie, and the best pre-summer take on that day with a $21.07 haul, according to Deadline.

The film already had one of the most successful 4-day opening weekends, pulling in $242 million after premiering in theaters. That number jumps up to $263 total at the domestic box office.

It’s still in second place to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which has the highest all-time gross for Tuesdays at $37.3 million.

The 48% drop is indicative of the buzz surrounding the film, as viewers were still showing up en masse to the theaters a day after President’s Day. The $263 million 5-day run is second only to The Force Awakens, which reached $325.4 million in the same span. Industry analysts predict Black Panther will ride the momentum to another impressive weekend, with a $104 – $109 million haul. Don’t be surprised if the movie exceeds those expectations either.

That would put Black Panther over the $300 million mark by Friday, it’s eighth day in theaters. It took Marvel’s The Avengers nine days to cross that milestone.

It remains to be seen if any other film can make a dent in Black Panther’s success this weekend. The sci-fi movie Annihilation from Alex Garland opens this week, as does the Rachel McAdams/Jason Bateman comedy Game Night. While Black Panther will surely continue to dominate theaters, those two films could benefit from spillover.

Either way, it seems like Black Panther’s historic run is only just getting started. The film has been praised by audiences and critics alike, receiving an “A+” CinemaScore ranking from theater goers. That bodes well for word of mouth as people recommend it to friends and families, tacking on to the wide-ranging marketing blitz from Disney.

The movie could have the legs to become of the most successful films of all time, and could become Marvel Studios biggest hit to date.

Black Panther is now playing in theaters everywhere.