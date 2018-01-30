‘Black Panther’ Casino Fight Clip Released

Black Panther is just a couple of weeks away and Marvel Studios‘ has released a new clip for the upcoming clip.

The new clip expands on the casino fight scene we’ve seen teased in previous TV spots and shows just how impressive Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) really are when, while observing Klaue (Andy Serkis) attempting to broker a deal with Everett Ross (Martin Freeman,) one of Klaue’s guards makes Okoye prompting a brawl that can only be described as epic. You can check out the clip in the video above.

As you can see in the clip, while Okoye and Nakia may have differing opinions about how to handle the situation before Okoye is made by the guard, the two women instantly work in tandem to neutralize the threat they and T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) face in the casino. The two women working together instead of being pitted against one another is something that Nyong’o told Teen Vogue was something that fans could expect overall in Black Panther, a move that she feels is groundbreaking for the superhero genre.

“Ryan [Coogler] made a point of avoiding the expected female-rival narrative.” Nyong’o explained. “In this genre, where spandex is involved, oftentimes the women are pitted against each other. In our story, there are so many different women holding their own space. Women may be in competition with each other, sure, but that doesn’t necessarily mean there’s an absence of love or respect.”

And this clip isn’t the only look at Black Panther to debut today. The final trailer, all-new trailer for the upcoming film debuted as well, this time giving an extended look at the car chase sequence, a sequence equally as exciting as the casino fight.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16, 2018.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.