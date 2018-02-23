‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Congratulates ‘Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman

Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland is the latest member of the Marvel web to weigh in on Marvel Studios’ Black Panther.

Yo @chadwickboseman what a film mate, you absolutely crush. Congratulations on changing the game and making history. 🙌🏻 If you haven’t already do yourself a favour and go see @theblackpanther #wakandaforever — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) February 23, 2018

“What a film mate, you absolutely crush,” Holland tweeted at Black Panther leading man Chadwick Boseman Thursday. “Congratulations on changing the game and making history. If you haven’t already do yourself a favour and go see @theblackpanther #wakandaforever.”

Holland and Boseman both made their Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts in Captain America: Civil War, spinning out into Spider-Man: Homecoming and Black Panther.

The actors are among the ranks of the expansive Avengers: Infinity War cast, which unites almost every major Marvel hero and heroine for the first time.

Their Marvel co-stars — including Chris Pratt, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, and Brie Larson — were among the big names supporting Black Panther and celebrating its massive opening weekend.

Black Panther opened last week to a $242 million four-day opening weekend, leaving a slew of shattered box office records in its wake.

Most recently, the Ryan Coogler-directed film bypassed 2012’s The Avengers to give Marvel Studios its biggest-ever Wednesday haul.

“Never in a million years did we imagine that you all would come out this strong,” Coogler wrote in a letter shared to social media aimed at moviegoers responsible for Black Panther‘s groundbreaking success.

“It still humbles me to think that people care enough to spend their money and time watching our film — but to see people of all backgrounds wearing clothing that celebrates their heritage, taking pictures next to our posters with their friends and family, and sometimes dancing in the lobbies of theaters — often moved me and my wife to tears,” Coogler wrote, thanking audiences, the press, and young fans.

“Thank you for giving our team of filmmakers the greatest gift: The opportunity to share this film, that we poured our hearts and souls into, with you.”

Holland and Boseman will reunite, alongside Black Panther stars Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke, in Avengers: Infinity War, out May 4.

Black Panther is now playing.