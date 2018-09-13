‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman Pays Visit to St. Jude’s Children Hospital

Chadwick Boseman has been changing many fans’ lives for the better through his starring role in Black Panther, and it looks like he’s doing some equally heroic things in real life.

Actress Marlo Thomas, who serves as the National Outreach Director for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, recently shared a photo of herself and Boseman after the actor visited the families at the hospital. You can check it out below.

Look who visited the children of @StJude today! The @theblackpanther himself @chadwickboseman! To the delight of the kids and adults too! pic.twitter.com/SNZa6als7e — Marlo Thomas (@MarloThomas) September 12, 2018

The photo is pretty heart-warming, especially with Thomas’ caption about how the hospital’s occupants were “delighted” by Boseman’s arrival.

For some viewers, Boseman’s fate in the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems a little bit in flux at the moment, seeing as his character was turned to dust at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. But as those working behind-the-scenes of the MCU have teased, a second Black Panther movie will definitely be in the cards in one way or another.

“We know there’s a ton more story to tell in Wakanda because even in the two hours we had there were ideas we left on the table just because of time,” producer Nate Moore told ComicBook.com. earlier this year “And the good news is, because ultimately we have a good insight on what all the films are doing, we knew what Infinity War and what Avengers 4 next year will do and are able to sort of plan accordingly.”

“So, I think there are great stories that will feel like the necessary next storytelling beat from what you’ve seen in Black Panther, but also carry the ball forward from what happened, the very real thing that happened at the end of Avengers 3 and what will again happen next May.” Moore continued. “So it’s all been planned out to as much as we plan anything out frankly, with room for great ideas to come and surprise us, but we’re excited. There’s still a ton of story left to tell.”

