‘Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman Does Wakanda Salute Because His Mom Was Disappointed

Moms have a way of convincing their kids to do things that other people can’t get them to do, even if you’re the star of one of the year’s biggest films. Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has recently joked about his fatigue over doing the “Wakanda Forever” salute from the film, which reportedly led to complaints from his mom. On Instagram, he made sure to do his mom proud.

The actor shared a video of himself doing the salute while adding the caption, “Mom said she was disappointed that I didn’t do the salute at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, so Wakanda Forever from the Arco della Pace a Milano.”

Boseman refrained from doing the now-iconic gesture at the awards ceremony, even resulting in his co-star Michal B. Jordan calling him out for it when accepting the award for Best Villain thanks to his portrayal of Killmonger.

“Chadwick Boseman, he personally asked me to ask y’all to stop asking him to say, ‘Wakanda Forever’ out in the streets. Y’all are taking this ‘forever’ thing a little too seriously,” Jordan joked.

The camera then cut to Boseman who had a hard time controlling his laughter about the comments.

The gesture debuted back in February and the pop culture impact of the film led to everyone showing solidarity with the citizens of Wakanda by proudly crossing their arms over their chest. Months later, Boseman was spotted giving a lackluster salute at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere, seemingly less enthused to give the gesture after it becoming a daily activity for months.

“I thought that was funny. It’s a salute, ya know, if I was in the military and [saluted] every day, I’m not gonna do it the same every time,” Boseman explained to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert of a photo in which he appeared more relaxed. “Sometimes it’s more pedestrian. That person, whoever I was doing it to at that moment, caught a casual one. Three minutes before that I probably did one that was fully [enthusiastic].”

