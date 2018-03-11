‘Black Panther’ Zooms Past $1 Billion at Worldwide Box Office With Strong Opening Weekend in China

Marvel Studios’ latest release has clawed its way to a monumental billion dollar theatrical run in just four weekends, and is now set to continue that success in the People’s Republic of China.

Black Panther made $66.5 million in its opening weekend in China, surpassing industry estimates and becoming yet another market the King of Wakanda has dominated.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on the strength of advanced sales just last week, Black Panther was pacing for a $60 million weekend. Insiders weren’t sure if buzz surrounding the film would give it legs or if it would fall flat with Chinese audiences. The movie already did well in other markets in Asia, such as Japan and South Korea.

Thanks to the Middle Kingdom’s high-grossing opening, Black Panther has become the fifth film from Marvel Studios to crack the $1 billion mark worldwide. The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3, and Captain America: Civil War have all previously achieved the same feat.

With its latest opening weekend, Black Panther has made piles of money and doesn’t show any times of slowing down soon. Even at the domestic market, the film won its fourth weekend in a row despite the opening of A Wrinkle in Time. Though that film was also made by Disney, the two are less competing than they are dominating the box office together.

Black Panther‘s worldwide total is now $1.07 billion, and has already surpassed the lifetime totals of Thor: Ragnarok ($854 million), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2($864 million), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($874 million), Spider-Man: Homecoming ($880 million) and Spider-Man 3 ($891 million).

Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

(h/t Exhibitor Relations)

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!