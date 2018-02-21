‘Thor’ Star Chris Hemsworth Was “Blown Away” by ‘Black Panther’

If you’re movie is good enough to impress the God of Thunder, it’s safe to say you’ve got a smash hit on your hands.

Critics, fans, and pretty much everyone around Hollywood is raving about Marvel’s Black Panther, which debuted to a record-breaking $242 million opening weekend at the box office. Now, just a few days after its release, Thor has become the latest to sing the praises of Ryan Coogler’s blockbuster.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Tuesday night, Marvel star Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram to provide his stellar review of the film.

“Just saw Black Panther last night, wow wow wow, blown away, get out and see it if you haven’t already,” Hemsworth wrote in his post. “Congrats to all involved, epic work.”

Hemsworth posted the message to Instagram, and later Twitter, along with a selfie taken with his wife, Elsa Pataky, in front of a Black Panther poster.

While Hemsworth has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Thor was released in 2011 and, while he has taken part in both Avengers films, he has yet to share the screen Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther, or any of the other prominent characters in the film. T’Challa debuted in the team-up film Captain America: Civil War, but Thor was notably absent from the adventure, a point that Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi exploited in a short film leading up to Thor: Ragnarok.

However, in just a few months, Hemsworth and Boseman will both have prominent roles in Avengers: Infinity War, which will feature just about every character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. T’Challa will be heavily involved in the film, seeing as how a large part of it takes place in Wakanda. It’s Thor’s role, on the other hand, that remains a mystery. Somehow, following the events of Ragnarok, he’s discovered by the Guardians of the Galaxy. That’s about all we know to this point regarding Thor’s story in the final two Avengers films.

Black Panther is currently in theaters and Avengers: Infinity War is set to be released on May 4.