‘Black Panther’: Critics Are Raving TV Spot Released

With less than a week until the premiere of Black Panther, Marvel Studios‘ latest TV spots are starting to tout the overwhelming positive response from critics.

Nearly every outlet has released their reviews on Black Panther, and the film has received near-universal praise ahead of its debut. Check out the new TV spots above, where Marvel highlights many of the responses this movie has received over the last couple weeks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Panther is the first solo film focusing on Chadwick Boseman‘s portrayal of T’Challa. Though the character appeared in Captain America: Civil War, director Ryan Coogler charts his first adventure and takes fans headfirst into the world of Wakanda.

Marvel Studios has an impressive track record throughout their decade of productions, with nearly ever single film being released to positive critical reception. But Black Panther could be among their best yet.

The film debuted to an impressive 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and the number has only dropped to 98% as more reviews have come out.

Our own Brandon Davis praised Coogler’s film, giving it 4 out of 5 stars for its wonderful supporting cast and great villains:

“It serves as an incredibly important cultural message arriving at a crucial time, complete with stunning visuals, unforgettable and epic action-sequences, an inspirational arc for both the protagonist and antagonist, and it introduces a slew of new characters who may be a bit underused this time around but will have us crying out for a sequel.”

Buzz for the movie has been steadily mounting ever since the release of Thor: Ragnarok late last year, and Black Panther is already tracking for a $150 million opening weekend.

Black Panther currently has a ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating of 4.18 out of 5, making it the third most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com Users. Let us know how excited you are for Black Panther by giving the movie your own ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating below.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.