‘Black Panther’ Crosses $650 Million at Domestic Box Office

Black Panther has reached yet another box office milestone. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film earned another $11.3 million in its seventh weekend in theaters, pushing the film over $650 million domestically.

This latest box office accomplishment not only pushes Black Panther well past Marvel Studios’ previous top-earner, Marvel’s The Avengers, but also makes Black Panther only the fifth movie ever to hit the $650 million mark. However, the Ryan Coogler-directed film isn’t expected to remain in fifth position for long. Jurassic World is presently sitting in fourth at just over $652 million according to Box Office Mojo and Titanic is in third with $659 million — and Black Panther should have no issue crossing the $659 million mark.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Once Black Panther reaches the third position, however, the film will have a bit of a tougher climb from there. 2009’s Avatar is presently in second with a lifetime domestic gross of $760.5 million and 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens tops the list with a massive $936.7 million. Most estimates for Black Panther‘s final domestic total has it in the range of $680 million considering both length of time in theaters and competition presented by Ready Player One. The Steven Spielberg film is set to easily win its opening weekend with $53 million, having out performed estimates. Black Panther‘s box office haul will also be impacted by Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters April 27th.

Worldwide, Black Panther has already earned over $1.27 billion and is currently the third highest grossing comic book adaptation of all time globally, behind only Marvel’s The Avengers, which earned $1.5 billion, and its sequel Avengers: Age of Ultron, which earned $1.4 billion.

Of course, the massive success of Black Panther can only help Avengers: Infinity War when it opens in a few weeks. T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and Wakanda both play an important role in the film as all of Earth’s heroes unite with Guardians of the Galaxy to fend off an invasion by Thanos and his Black Order. Boseman explained during a visit to the set of Avengers: Infinity War last summer that Wakanda’s advanced technology would be important when Thanos arrives.

“You have a world problem with Thanos,” Boseman said. “It’s a problem that affects everyone in the world. Wakanda is on the world stage. We are obviously advanced in a way where we can help the situation. That is all that’s happening here.”

Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Where do you think Black Panther will end its theatrical run, box-office wise? Let us know your predictions in the comments!