Black Panther: Daniel Kaluuya Reveals Why He Kept Quiet on Wakanda Forever Absence

Marvel Studios looks to continue their dominance of 2022 in the Fall with the upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Wakanda Forever has been hit with issues since the death of Chadwick Boseman and the Letitia Wright vaccination controversy, but fans are still excited to see what's next from the franchise. A majority of the cast is set to return with the exception of Daniel Kaluuya. The actor recently revealed that he wouldn't be returning for the sequel, and now he's explaining why he stayed quiet for so long. During a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kaluuya says that it was because he didn't want to disappoint people.

"If I said anything, people would be really disappointed. That's how I feel about it. I think people will be disappointed. They don't want to be spoiled. They're surprised in whatever will happen. That's what was amazing about the first one," he tells me. But Kaluuya recently revealed he was unable to reprise his role for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, saying that its filming conflicted with the production of Nope.

Previously, Rotten Tomatoes' Jaqueline Coley revealed that Kaluuya would not reprise his role as W'Kabi for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This is due to a scheduling conflict with Jordan Peele's Nope as both films were in production around the same time.

"BREAKING NEWS: Fresh from my NOPE interview with Daniel Kaluuya he did not reprise his role in #BlackPanther2 due to his schedule conflicts w/ #NOPE!" Coley wrote on Twitter. "It's official he's not in#BlackPantherWakandaForever."

