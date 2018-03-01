A ‘Black Panther’ Theme Park Ride Could Be in the Works From Disney

Black Panther has dominated the box office and won over fans worldwide and now it sounds like the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe might just hit another milestone — a theme ride at Disneyland.

While there’s not currently a concrete plan to build a Black Panther-themed ride, Disney CEO Bob Iger told analysts at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference in New York on Monday (via The Hollywood Reporter) that it’s something that he was certain people work working on. Iger told investors at a conference that there’s a one-hour line to meet the Black Panther character walking around at Disneyland and when he was asked if there was a ride, his answer hinted that there could be one to come.

“We haven’t had a chance to build a ride,” Iger said. “Though I’m sure there are people who are working on it.

If Disney does go forward with a Black Panther attraction for their theme parks, it will be the one area where the movie isn’t breaking records. Disney has an established history of taking its most successful movies and translating them into theme park experiences and there are already a few MCU-based attractions at the theme parks. Guardians of the Galaxy and Iron Man both have rides at Disneyland in California while at Disney World in Florida, Marvel Super Hero Island is a major attraction for guests.

Of course, it’s not just a Disney theme park ride that fans can look forward to. Iger told investors that with its 11 billion-dollar franchises, Disney is essentially competing against itself and that when it comes to Black Panther, fans can expect to see more merchandise for the film in the coming months as the film’s success continues to grow.

“I pretty much guarantee that this coming Halloween and even Christmas, you know you’ll be seeing a lot of Black Panther merchandise,” Iger said.

