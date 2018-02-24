‘Black Panther’: Don’t Touch Him Clip Released

Marvel Studios has released a clip from its latest blockbuster film, Black Panther.

The clip shows an interaction between the Black Panther himself, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), T’Challa’s Dora Milaje bodyguard Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the American CIA agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman).

In the clip, Freeman gets possibly a bit too familiar with T’Challa and lays hands, friendly as they may be, on the Wakandan king. Okoye takes exception to this gesture and threatens to impale Ross if he does it again. Ross doesn’t understand what Okoye is saying, but is startled by the fact that Okoye apparently understood what he was saying in English. Okoye assures him that she does indeed speak English…when she wants to.

This is is just one example of the women stars of Black Panther stealing the show, as ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis mentions in his review of the film.

“If Black Panther had not included the Dora Milaje, especially Danai Gurira’s General Okoye, it would be lesser,” he wrote. “They help carry the throne and movie to royalty as director Ryan Coogler coaches these women toward profound achievement. The fighting skills on display and technology accompanying them thanks to Wright’s brilliant and wildly fun Shuri offer some of Black Panther‘s most entertaining and jaw-dropping moments. One sequence in particular, involving Gurira, a spear, and a car chase, will leave moviegoers giddy in their seats.”

Black Panther has proven to be a massive success at the box office for Marvel Studios, pushing the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise’s worldwide box office total to over $14 billion through the course of its ten-year history. Black Panther has already earned over $500 million worldwide itself, which is the highest-grossing first week for any Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.