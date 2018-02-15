‘Black Panther’ Erik Killmonger Sixth Scale Figure Unveiled by Hot Toys

We were absolutely blown away with Hot Toys' Black Panther figure when it was unveiled earlier this month, and it looks like the Erik Killmonger sixth scale figure will be just as impressive.

Like the Black Panther figure before it, the Erik Killmonger figure was made from the ground up with features that include an all-new masked head with fangs and highly detailed textures, a newly developed body, Golden Jaguar suit with golden accents, a detailed recreation of Erik Killmonger's weapons, and a specially designed movie-themed figure stand. At this point the likeness of Michael B. Jordan is still being kept under wraps but if it's anything like the Black Panther figure, the sculpt will be spot on.

You'll be able to secure an Erik Killmonger figure to place alongside the Black Panther figure in your Hot Toys collection as early as today, February 23rd, via this link at Sideshow Collectibles. The image at the top of this post will give you an idea of how awesome that display would look. You can check out the official list of features for the MMS471- Black Panther – 1/6th scale Erik Killmonger collectible figure in its entirety below.

The 1/6th scale Erik Killmonger Collectible Figure specially features:

• One (1) newly developed interchangeable head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Michael B. Jordan of Erik Killmonger in Black Panther

• One (1) newly developed interchangeable Erik Killmonger masked head decorated with highly detailed textures and golden fangs

• Approximately 31.3 cm tall

• Newly developed muscular body with over 32 points of articulations

• Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

• One (1) pair of fists

• One (1) pair of clenching hands

• One (1) pair of clenching hands with claws

• One (1) pair of hands for holding weapons

• Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-printed

Costume:

• One (1) meticulously tailored black and gold colored Erik Killmonger's Golden Jaguar Habit suit

Weapons:

• One (1) sword

• One (1) spear

Accessory:

• Specially-designed Black Panther themed hexagonal figure stand with character nameplate, movie logo and character backdrop

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.