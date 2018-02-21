Marvel

‘Black Panther’ Fans Demand More M’Baku

Who knew the somewhat villainous M’Baku would turn into one of the biggest crowd-pleasers of Black […]

Who knew the somewhat villainous M’Baku would turn into one of the biggest crowd-pleasers of Black Panther?

Going into Ryan Coogler’s Marvel blockbuster, fans were expecting to love characters like Shuri (Letitia Wright), Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), and Okoye (Danai Gurira). Everybody already adored Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa from his debut performance in Captain America: Civil War. What no one expected tough, was the strong feelings they’d have for Winston Duke’s M’Baku when the movie was through.

Seriously, have you looked on Twitter recently? People are loving this guy!

M’Baku played a somewhat small, yet pivotal role in Black Panther, stealing just about every scene he was in. His character from the comics is one of T’Challa’s biggest adversaries but, while the movie highlighted this antagonistic relationship, many of M’Baku’s scenes were absolutely hilarious.

After seeing the movie, fans are taking to social media to sing the praises of Duke’s performance, and calling for more M’Baku in the near future.

There were plenty out there who left Black Panther with a crush on the Jabari leader that they weren’t quite expecting.

Fortunately, M’Baku was spotted in the Avengers: Infinity War trailer, so we know that we’ll be seeing more from him very soon.

Black Panther is currently showing in theaters around the country.

