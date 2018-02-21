‘Black Panther’ Fans Demand More M’Baku

Who knew the somewhat villainous M’Baku would turn into one of the biggest crowd-pleasers of Black Panther?

Going into Ryan Coogler’s Marvel blockbuster, fans were expecting to love characters like Shuri (Letitia Wright), Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), and Okoye (Danai Gurira). Everybody already adored Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa from his debut performance in Captain America: Civil War. What no one expected tough, was the strong feelings they’d have for Winston Duke’s M’Baku when the movie was through.

Seriously, have you looked on Twitter recently? People are loving this guy!

M’Baku played a somewhat small, yet pivotal role in Black Panther, stealing just about every scene he was in. His character from the comics is one of T’Challa’s biggest adversaries but, while the movie highlighted this antagonistic relationship, many of M’Baku’s scenes were absolutely hilarious.

After seeing the movie, fans are taking to social media to sing the praises of Duke’s performance, and calling for more M’Baku in the near future.

Honestly my favortite character from Black Panther is M’baku. Guy’s hilarious asf 🤣 — ida (@idaandu) February 20, 2018

My man Winston tho

“M’baku” stole the damn show!!

Every scene!

Damn proud of him!#WakandaForever — Sarunas J Jackson (@RoneJae) February 20, 2018

Black Panther Spinoff Movie Ideas: -Princess Shuri: Girl Genius

-Nakia: International Wakandan of Mystery

-Dora Milaje Training Academy

-Jabari Life with M’Baku And Them

-The Rhinos of Wakanda — Wig Throwing Wakandan (@kdc) February 19, 2018

There were plenty out there who left Black Panther with a crush on the Jabari leader that they weren’t quite expecting.

Winston Duke is a whole snack. Yall can have the Golden City. Catch me in the Jabari Lands. #BlackPanther #Mbaku pic.twitter.com/13hOM1fQ43 — blu girl 🤦🏾‍♀️ (@blugirl718) February 16, 2018

congratulations to everyone who spent the weekend developing a crush on M’Baku/Winston Duke — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) February 19, 2018

Fortunately, M’Baku was spotted in the Avengers: Infinity War trailer, so we know that we’ll be seeing more from him very soon.

M’BAKU WAS IN THE INFINITY WAR TRAILER OMG pic.twitter.com/2EWsMBSsCU — eleanor loves m’baku (@youresteve) February 18, 2018

In my opinion though #MBaku was one of favorite characters in this film. He delievered every moment he was on screen & I am excited for him & his tribe to join the cast in #InfinityWar — Little Old Man👶🏾🤴🏾 (@KiiiidFlash) February 16, 2018

Black Panther is currently showing in theaters around the country.