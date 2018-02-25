New ‘Black Panther’ Image Shows Detailed Look at the Gold Jaguar Costume

Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger has quickly become regarded as one of the best villains so far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now fans can get a closer look at the villain’s Gold Jaguar version of the Black Panther costume.

As revealed in Black Panther, this version of the costume is a flashier take on the upgraded Panther suit that Shuri devised for her brother, T’Challa. Killmonger took it when he wrested control of Wakanda from T’Challa. Of course, T’Challa returned to reclaim the throne and the two of them ended up in battle in which each wore his own version of the Panther suit.

Take a look at the Gold Jaguar costume in all of its glory below.

A close look at the head of the Gold Jaguar reveals that it is actually quite intimidating, even more so that Black Panther’s suit.

During a visit to the Black Panther set, executive producer Nate Moore explained Killmonger’s ultimate motivation for why he does what he does in the film.

“The interesting comparison we’ve been making, and this is going to sound crazy, but we’ve always thought of the Black Panther as a James Bond kind of movie, right?” Moore explained during a press visit to the Black Panther set. “This big, globetrotting epic, but in talking with Ryan Coogler, the director, one of the things that he also liked was this sort of Godfather kind of storytelling. When I say ‘Godfather’ it’s the idea that, it’s very much a story about family and a story about an organization where new leadership is taking place. Much like the Godfather, you have the five families, right? They’re all vying for power, and in this case, it’s power over Wakanda. I think Killmonger sees Wakanda as something that could be used differently than it currently is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that puts him directly at odds with T’Challa.”

